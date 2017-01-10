On behalf of our family and team, welcome to the River Region Living website.

RIVER REGION LIVING has incorporated Montgomery Living to provide exceptional editorial coverage and dazzling photography in the only true community lifestyle magazine in the River Region.

In an effort to continue with the years of growth in our geographical area, we felt it was time for our name to reflect our actual coverage and audience. For years we have served readers and advertisers from all over the River Region as Montgomery Living Magazine. River Region Living Magazine is continuing to provide the same excellent editorial for your reading enjoyment.

Other than expanding our presence and distribution, all of the things you have enjoyed about Montgomery Living have remained the same. We have included some additional coverage to keep you abreast of the many things that happen around the Montgomery area to include Prattville, Pike Road, Wetumpka and Millbrook.

Broader market coverage, more editorial choices and expanded distribution have been part of our formula for growth all along. We hope you will continue to enjoy River Region Living.

Charlie Shamburger, Publisher