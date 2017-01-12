Krewe of Athenians Hosts 67th Annual Ball

The Krewe of Athenians hosted its 67th Annual Ball Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, celebrating with the historical theme of Cleopatra: Queen of the Nile. Hundreds gathered at the Convention Center at the Renaissance Montgomery Hotel & Spa, for the festive holiday ball.

The Chairman of the Reception Committee, Mr. Lee Chapman Parks, and his crew of well-dressed and gregarious men, were adept at welcoming guests upon arrival. The Floor Committee Chairman was Mr. Harry Franklin Bradford, Jr. from Birmingham who also captained a sociable and efﬁcient group of men.

The Stacey Coake Orchestra from Nashville entertained with a prelude of music until the Master of Ceremonies, Scott Bowman, appeared to give the Ball’s presentation tableau.

Wearing an immense crown covered in jewels and the official Athenian royal mantle of silver damask with white fur displaying the Krewe’s crest, the King sceptered to his guests and Krewe from the royal throne. The mantle was designed and created by Mystick Couturier of Wetumpka.

Each debutante was escorted around the ballroom floor by her Presenter and Committeeman before being led by her costumed Lieutenant to curtsy to the King.

The Maids of the Court each wore an elegant Bobbinet A-line dress in heather by Watters and Watters and coordinated by Denson’s Bridal while carrying a bouquet made of white hydrangea and dove roses beautifully embellished by Al’s Flowers.

Presented as Maids of the Court were:

Miss Elizabeth Pearson Bear, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Bowman Bear, Jr., present-ed by her father and Mr. William Sidney Haynes as her Committeeman;

Miss Madison Nicole Elrod, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Brian Wade Elrod, presented by her father and Mr. Samuel Adams as her Committeeman;

Miss Eleanor Frances Givhan, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Bowman Givhan, presented by Mr. Louis Charles Cardinal III and her father as her Committeeman;

Miss Lilla Beatrice Granger, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Roy Wylie Granger III, presented by her father and Mr. Owen William Aronov as her Committeeman;

Miss Ann Mathews Hester, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Roland Arthur Hester IV, presented by her father and Mr. Robert Wesley Hogan as her Committeeman;

Miss Catherine Franklin Hughs, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Jude Semmes Hughs, presented by Mr. James Turner Inscoe and her father as her Committeeman;

Miss Mary Elizabeth Newman, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. William Alton Newman III, presented by her father and Mr. Lawrence Rogers Jones, Jr. as her Committeeman;

Miss Anne Louise Pass, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Francis Pass, presented by Mr. George Edward Von Gal III and her father as her Committeeman;

Miss Payton Elizabeth Stone, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Douglas Stone, presented by her father and Mr. Matthew Timo-thy Edwards as her Committeeman;

Miss Kendall Allen Williams, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jesse McKenney Williams, IV, presented her father and Mr. Richard Henry Humphrey III as her Committeeman;

2016 Queen of Athenians, Miss Georgia Katterjohn Longshore was enchanting as she greeted the Krewe, the Court and her guests. Her Vintage gown was gold slipper satin with an Empire waist. The center front panel was artistically enhanced with crystal rhinestone motifs from neckline to hem. Queen Katter also wore a petal-style collar that perfectly outlined her regal gown.

Queen Katter is the daughter of Mr. John Morgan Longshore and the Late Mrs. Jacqueline Jones Longshore. She is the grand-daughter of Dr. and Mrs. John Allen Jones III and Mrs. William Jere Longshore, Sr. and the Late Mr. Longshore and great-granddaughter of the Late Dr. and Mrs. John Allen Jones, Jr. and the Late Mr. and Mrs. Spencer Hugh Longshore. A member of Chi Omega sorority at the University of Alabama, she majors in Communications Disorders with a minor in Psychology.

As Queen Katter walked across the ballroom ﬂoor, she was followed by a dozen lovely little girls, the Princesses of the Court. She was delighted to have her cousin, Miss Jacqueline Lucile Morris, the daughter of Queen Kelton from 1995 and Mr. Buford Harrison Morris III, to serve as a Princess in her 2016 Court.

Miss Morris shared the honor with 11 precious girls who wore delicate crowns made of seed pearls and held nosegays of pink spray roses with a sprinkling of silver pearls created by Al’s Flowers.

The Princesses of the Court were

Miss Nancy Larkin Callahan, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Timothy Michael Callahan. Miss Callahan’s mother was the 1999 Queen of Athenians.

Miss Elizabeth Martino Campbell, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harrison Jones Campbell;

Miss Lucie Hayes Edwards, daughter of Mrs. Lucie Sims Edwards and Mr. John Benson Edwards. Miss Edwards’ aunt, Mrs. Chandler Sims Hines was the 2004 Queen of Athenians;

Miss Millinee Alexander Gould, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Heyward Gould, Jr.;

Miss Shelton Samuel Hall, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Dickson Hall;

Miss Hannah Louise Hodges, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Stephen Hodges;

Miss Claire Lillian Lowery, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brian Keith Lowery;

Miss Lillie Catherine Emsley Mastin, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Marc Mastin

Miss Lore Poundstone Parks, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lee Chapman Parks

Miss Ellington Brooke Selbee, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Marcel Stivers III and the late Mr. Mark Allen Selbee.

Miss Mary Parker Stivers, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Marcel Stivers III and Ms. Jennifer Drozdak Stivers.