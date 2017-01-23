RRL Power Kids Sydney Bassett

SYDNEY BASSETT

Trinity Presbyterian School

One of the officials at Trinity Presbyterian School says it all: “Sydney Bassett is really spectacular.”

Like most other spectaculars Sydney is many-splendored in her accomplishments: 13 time recipient Highest GPA for the Year, Suwanee University Book Award, Vacation Bible School Music/Crafts/Missions Leader and 2017 Distinguished Young Woman of Montgomery. This list does not include an endless string of other accomplishments in the arts, music, sports, volunteering projects, — and wouldn’t you know, she’s even learned how to crochet!

One of Sydney’s pursuits and an area in which she is quite accomplished is gymnastics. She has made the USAG Jr. Olympics National Team (receiving 2nd Place All Around), been a four-time Region 8 Team member and has 10 State Championship Titles. She was recruited by the University of Florida, Brown, Cornell, Yale and Auburn Universities and has signed with Auburn University as a 2017 Gymnastics Team Member.

In spite of the involvement and accolades, Sydney manages to keep it all in perspective. “It’s okay to slip up sometimes. Remembering that I’m an imperfect human and leaning on God’s strength is key!”

Sydney also gets support from a close-knit family whom she enjoys spending her free-time with at the lake. “My parents are a huge part of my success. My brothers and grandparents are all very supportive of me, too, though. It’s really a group effort to be as close as we are.”