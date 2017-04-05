RRL Power Kids Bayley Beasley

Bayley Beasley

St. James School

Sometimes the “Power” is represented in the giving as in the case of Bayley Beasley, a senior at St. James School. Inspired by her mother, who was Senior Vice President of the YMCA for over 20 years, Bayley volunteered early in an after-school program and also got involved with the younger children at her church and helping out with Vacation Bible School. She feels strongly about setting a good example for those coming up behind her. And besides participating in the “Little Buddy” and “Peer Leader” programs at her school, Bayley also joined the Interpersonal Relations Youth Leadership Program (IPRYL) through the YMCA. The IPRYL gives Bayley the opportunity to not only tutor a young student at Vaughn Road Elementary, struggling with academics, but, to mentor a young person with various personal struggles and share tools useful in all of life. Bayley’s love for younger kids also carries over in various other activities she participates in including babysitting and helping with volleyball and basketball camps. Also, her kind and giving spirit extends not just to young people but to her family as well. After her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer, Bayley stepped up and took on many household responsibilities as well as sat by her mother’s side during treatments. To those around her, Bayley’s warmth and enthusiasm is inspiring. Her journey thus far has set her on a path … probably in the medical field one day working with children. But first, after graduation, she will take the next step by majoring in biomedical sciences at Auburn University.