Women of Achievement – Alabama Family Practice/Laser Wellness

Alabama Family Practice/Laser Wellness

Women of Achievement



Doctors Mark and Kathy Lindsey, founded Alabama Family practice P.C. in 1996 and share a passion and commitment to meet the total healthcare needs of patients with an emphasis on prevention.

Patients at their Alabama Family Practice range in age from 5-years and up where the focus is on routine physicals, pediatric, adolescent and geriatric care and total health. Derma-tologic procedures are offered at their Laser Wellness Med Spa facility.

Laken Hudson is a certified Laser Technician and specializes in skincare essentials. Laken en-joys educating patients about the importance of an at-home regimen paired with office treat-ments for maximum skin rejuvenation. Her passion and knowledge of wellness and skincare en-able her to deliver a high quality experience.

Wendy Castillo and Terri Singletary are Family Nurse Practitioners managing common and complex health care problems beginning in childhood and continuing throughout the aging pro-cess. Wendy focuses on providing a good, holistic approach and building lasting and trusting re-lationships with her patients. Terri loves her patients and works closely with her collaborating physicians to guide them toward a healthier lifestyle.

Dr. Kathy Lindsey, inspired by her mother, a selfless caregiver with a remarkable work ethic, feels privileged to be able to help others in the River Region and make a difference in their lives.