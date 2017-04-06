Women of Achievement – Doug’s 2 Salon and Spa

“Every woman has the right to be beautiful.” — Elizabeth Arden

“I look forward to my appointments, Doug’s 2 and their staff always make me feel extra special and pampered from the moment I step in the door to the moment I leave feeling beautiful. Thank you!”

Tracey B, Client

Women wear a lot of hats. They’re mothers, daughters, caregivers, entrepreneurs, managers, executives, lovers, fighters, dreamers, and doers. No one knows this better than Doug Rice who bought his hair salon in 1978 to provide women with beauty services. In 2000, Doug and Guy Wallace became business partners, changed the salon’s name to Doug’s 2 Salon and Spa, and together with their Master Stylists and beauty industry technicians (a team of 39 men and women) have been making women feel beautiful and pampered ever since. Doug and Guy have experienced tremendous growth over the past 17 years and their roster of services includes Hair Styling & Color, Skin Care, Make Up, Nails, Massage and Waxing. From the moment a guest comes through the doors of Doug’s 2, hospitality is their main emphasis with a genuine welcome and greeting by Client Coordinators. They are the face of Doug’s 2 and Doug’s 2.5 and their job is to make sure the clients are happy, to schedule their next appointments and to help them enjoy the experience. That is why Michele Jordan, Lindsay Owens, Mary Beth Nelson, Emily Shanks and Chandler Walker are considered “Rising Stars “ at Doug’s 2 from the moment they answer the phone to help a guest schedule their next visit.

Doug and Guy are proud to salute their young aspiring Client Coordinators, our female Master Stylists and all female clients during this National Women’s History Month.

