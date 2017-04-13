Women of Achievement – Anita Carter – JWA

“… at the end of each day, I want to be able to say I made someone’s day better.” — Anita Carter



When Anita Carter was younger, she was a competitive gymnast. The work ethic and dedication she learned from the sport she loved so much has carried over into her adult life, she said, and has contributed to her success.

Carter, a graduate of AUM with a bachelor’s in business administration and Troy with an MBA, has worked for Jim Wilson and Associates for the past 27 years. Now the vice president of residential development and marketing, Carter’s career with the company began as a junior in college, when she undertook a part-time job with the company that lasted until her senior year.

“During those two years, I discovered I wanted to be a marketing director from the exposure I received,” she said. “After graduating from AUM, I continued to work with JWA and was eventually hired full-time in 1990.”

In her role with JWA, Carter is responsible for the development, sales, marketing, and daily operations of the company’s residential real estate development projects and manages JWA’s corporate marketing. “The best thing about my job is it is different every day,” Carter said. “My goal is to be able to conquer each day with a smile on my face and, at the end of each day, I want to be able to say I made someone’s day better.”

Outside of the office, Carter has been married to her husband, Todd, for 26 years, and they have three children, ranging in age from 15 to 20. She credits her support system — including her husband, her mother, Linda, and JWA, whom she calls a family-friendly company — for helping her in her quest to find the ever-elusive balance.

“Every woman is different, and finding balance is different for everyone,” she said. “There is no secret formula. Trust me — I have tried them all. It is hard to juggle it all and keep up with everybody and everything. You have to find what makes you happy and works for you. The most important thing is to ask for help. I am a control freak, so releasing the little things has helped me focus on the important things.”

As an adult woman, success to Carter is balance. “Some people measure success by their job title or their salary, and when I was younger I did the same,” she said. “However, I have come to realize that success to me is finding that perfect balance between work and family and having a job I love doing every day.”

Carter said she seeks being a positive role model for women. Her biggest pieces of advice to women following in her footsteps? “Be true to yourself, honesty is the best policy, and there is nothing you cannot accomplish,” she said. “Do not be a ‘yes’ person – always give your opinion in a respectful way. Also, JWA founder Mr. Wilson would say ‘Don’t give people what they want, give them something better,’ and I try to do that every day.”