Real Men Wear Pink- Anthony Brock

Anthony Brock is a native of Montgomery and a graduate of Sidney Lanier and Alabama State University. He is married to D’Tanja Brock and they have two beautiful daughters, Noah and Jonah. Brock was an employee of the Autauga County school system for 13 years during which time he served as Head Football Coach at Prattville Junior High; At-Risk Specialist for the Autauga County Board of Education; Assistant Principal at Prattville Elementary School; and Principal of the Second Chance Alternative School. He is the Founder of theBrother2Brother and Sister2Sister Mentoring Program which still meets regularly in Autauga and Montgomery Counties. Currently Brock serves as Head of School at Valiant Cross Academy. Valiant Cross has been featured in many local media outlets as well as winning a $50,000 grant from USA Today in its “A Community That Thrives” program. Brock is an active and much involved member of St. Paul A.M.E. Church in Montgomery. Most recently, he was selected by the Alabama Power Company as an Alabama Bright Light.

