Real Men Wear Pink- Chris Duggar

Dr. Duggar considers himself a native of the River Region having moved with his family to Montgomery as a first grader and eventually graduating high school from the Montgomery Academy. He attended Duke University then The University of Alabama School of Medicine in Birmingham. As an ob/gyn Duggar deals with breast cancer and breast cancer prevention every day. He finds great satisfaction in BRAC genetic testing and the ability to prevent breast cancer before it even starts. Another source of joy for Chris is the privilege to work alongside his father, Roger Duggar, and partner Bill Reed as they witness daily new life coming into the world. Duggar also enjoys performing minimally invasive robotic surgeries because patients recover so quickly. Husband and father of five is “excited about being able to make even a small difference in the advancement of breast cancer prevention and treatment.”.”

