Real Men Wear Pink- Gideon

Born in Florida weighing 140 pounds and standing nearly six feet tall, Gideon, at sixth months old, is a new resident at the Montgomery Zoo and the youngest of the men in pink. Gideon’s herd consists of three lovely ladies (Jenna, Ashleyand Connye) and himself. He enjoys seeing people’s eyes light up when they enter the encounter deck and their excitement build as they get closer and closer to his herd. These interactions with his guests are especially satisfying because they often bring him snacks. He is currently smitten with Connye and hopes one day to settle down and become a father. (Shoutout to Connye!) Another goal of Gideon’s is to cheer up those who are sick or in treatment, “I do hope their troubles are removed and replaced with happiness and love. I am honored to be a part of the Real Men Wear Pink campaign and hope the funds raised will aide someone in need or help with that final push for a cure and better treatment.”Gideon is grateful for the opportunity to participate.”

