Real Men Wear Pink- Jonathon Buxton

Born in Mississippi but now a citizen of the River Region, Jonathon Buxton is the creator of excitement at Wind Creek Montgomery, impacting the lives of the team members and guests. Personally, he strives to be a role model and mentor to young men, desiring to help them grow into more responsible and mature adults. He is an Alabama State Hornet and father of one son named Jonathon Junior. As a person who is naturally enthusiastic and dedicated, Buxton brings a great amount of gusto to the campaign. Buxton was Valedictorian of his 2003 Heidelberg High School class. He is an avid gamer, cologne connoisseur, and billiards lover. “Cancer has been detrimental to the core of my immediate family. I’ve had at least six family members to lose their battles to this monster. Raising funds and awareness for research and development are vital to our plight. I’m excited to advocate on behalf of an organization dedicated to the preservation of life and so grounded in the community.”.

