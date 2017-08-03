Real Men Wear Pink- Judd Davis

“I don’t just want to raise awareness, I want a cure.”

Judd Davis started at WSFA 12 News in June of 2004. He anchors Today in Alabama with Tonya Terry. He graduated from Cal Poly University where he played football and earned a degree in broadcast journalism. After one year of coaching junior college football he decided to turn in the whistle and pick up the mic. He’s been doing morning news for the last 15 years and the alarm clock goes off every morning around 3 a.m. Judd is married to Bethany Davis who is a reporter at WSFA 12 News. They have a little boy named Hudson who was born in March of 2013. Judd has a daughter, Bailey, and son named Hunter. “By the time I was 40 years old cancer took both my mother and my father from me,” says Davis. “I don’t just want to raise awareness, I want a cure. Cancer sucks and I will do everything I can in my lifetime to help get rid of it for good.”

