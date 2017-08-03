Real Men Wear Pink- Robert Edmonds

“He finds great satisfaction in BRAC genetic testing and the ability to prevent breast cancer before it even starts.”

Robert Edmonds was born and raised in Wyoming, where he was spoiled with the access to world-class hunting, fishing and outdoor recreation while growing up. Robert met Karlyn, his wife of 16years, while working at The Auburn Plainsman as business manager when they were both in college. The couple resides in Pike Road with their daughter Ellis and son Bradley. He has been with the Montgomery Advertiser for almost thirteen years. A graduate of Auburn University, he served four honorable years in the United States Air Force as an F-16 aircraft maintainer. Edmonds enjoys serving the community and is glad to do so in this capacity. Cancer has had a large impact on his own family and good friends throughout the years. “Odds are great that everyone will have an encounter with cancer in one form or another. It is important to know there is a resource that can help with answers to questions they may have. I’m excited to help raise money for the American Cancer Society to continue its good work.”

GO TO ROBERT’S SUPPORT PAGE:

ROBERT EDMOND RMWP SUPPORT PAGE LINK