Real Men Wear Pink- Scott McDaniel

“Any time there is a project that raises money and awareness for cancer, I’m excited to make a positive contribution.”

Dr. McDaniel, originally hales from Birmingham. A member of First Baptist Church in Montgomery, he is married to Ashley, and they have two children, Drew and Caroline. As a cancer survivor of lymphoma in 2010, and a medical oncologist at the Montgomery Cancer Center, cancer has been a major part of Scott’s every day life since he made the decision to pursue medical oncology. During his training at UAB his research interests focused on breast cancer therapies given before surgery that would hopefully improve survival for women diagnosed with breast cancer. McDaniel has practiced medical oncology and hematology at the Montgomery Cancer Center since 2006. He currently serves as the Committee Chairman for the Montgomery Cancer Center’s Commission on Cancer accreditation. While he currently works with patients of all cancer diagnoses, breast cancer is still a major interest. “Any time there is a project that raises money and awareness for cancer, I’m excited to make a positive contribution. I know how important funding is to continue research aimed at finding cures and improving our patients’ lives.”

GO TO SCOTT’S SUPPORT PAGE:

SCOTT MCDANIEL RMWP SUPPORT PAGE LINK