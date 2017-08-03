Real Men Wear Pink- Will Chapman

“I am excited about the awareness this campaign brings and honored to have the opportunity to help the American Cancer Society.”

Raised in Montgomery, Dr. Chapman has been back and living in the capital city for 15 years. He has been married to his wife Amy for17 years, and they have a son Hamilton and a daughter Hayes. Chapman attended Birmingham Southern College where he earned a Bachelor of Science in economics. His post-graduate education included the University of Alabama school of Dentistry where he earned a DMD. Just a few years ago one of his best friends died of cancer. He saw up close what cancer can do to an individual physically, and the toll it can take on the family. “Every day as an orthodontist I see moms doing the best they can for their kids,” Chapman states. “I see the effects of breast cancer in some of their lives. I am excited about the awareness this campaign brings and honored to have the opportunity to help the American Cancer Society lift up families affected.”

