Shoot for Life:
Matt Bostic
“The mission of SFL is to equip people to handle the obstacles that life throws their way. We offer counseling for addiction, obesity, marriage, and finances. We offer financial assistance to cancer patients. We offer scholarships to kids who cannot afford to play sports. We also partner with various organizations who share similarly visions and values.”
The YMCA of Greater Montgomery and Matt Bostic, a Guinness World Record holder for three-pointers, is hosting “Shoot for Life” at the Wilson YMCA. Matt Bostic holds the Guinness World Record for making 997 three-pointers in one hour and 6323 three-pointers in twenty-four hours. Matt will be shooting free throws for another Guinness World Record and he needs your help! Register here EVENT REGISTRATION to reserve your spot to take part in beating the current Guinness World Record!